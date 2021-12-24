Watch out for the “car tax trap”: how to defend yourself

Buy aused car it also means paying some attention to certain aspects to avoid running into a rip-off.

In this specific field, for some time now, the web has also become a privileged place for research to evaluate offers from both individuals and companies and operators in the sector. Some sites, such as ilportaledellautomobilista.it or aci.it, help the motorist to extricate himself in this context, which allow initial checks to be carried out on the car in question through the plate of the same: they can be, for example, by means of a search on the bank data of the Pra, search for anomalies on the vehicle as in the case of the existence of an administrative stop.

However, this is only an initial verification phase. In fact, it is a good idea to make an appointment with the seller to directly examine the car itself and personally ascertain its real conditions. Another suggestion, in case of unfamiliarity of the potential buyer, is to be accompanied by someone able to better understand the evaluation elements, be it a professional or a more experienced friend.

In the event that the vehicle is in good condition, it is advisable to check the vehicle documentation accompanying and real mileage. By relying on a car practices agency, you will be able to access the Pra database to check how many actual owners the vehicle has previously had and whether mortgages or administrative stops are burdened on it: an operation, this, which can cost between 10 -15 euros. The check can be carried out by the potential buyer himself by directly accessing the ACI website: by doing so, you can also save money.

Car tax

Another aspect to check is the expiration of the stamp, which can be investigated online by entering the vehicle license plate on the ACI portal or on that of the Revenue Agency. This is a very important step, since the tax does not “follow” the car but its owner. In the case of a used car, therefore, the person who is the owner on the last day to make the payment (i.e. the last day of the month following that of registration) is required to pay the car tax. The only exception in this sense is Lombardy, where the tax is paid by whoever is the owner on the first day for payment (therefore the first day of the month following that of enrollment).

Lombardy aside, so you can take for example the sale of a used vehicle on January 31st with a stamp expiring in January: the buyer will pay the car tax, as owner of the vehicle on February 28th (month following the expiry). In the event that the sale took place on March 1, the payment would be up to the old man owner, even if he does not use the vehicle, as he is still the holder as of February 28th (last day of the tax due date).