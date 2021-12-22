Watch out for the joint mortgage: who pays and what happens …

Joint mortgage to buy a property and separation: how are ex-spouses required to behave? The various situations that may arise were analyzed by the lawyer Ada Barbera, interviewed by the Idealista.it portal.

Consensual separation

In the consensus agreement of separation it is also possible to regulate the thorny issue of co-ownership of the house for which the two now ex-spouses are still paying the mortgage. “ One of the feasible solutions during the separation is that for which only one spouse continues to pay his or her share of the installment “, explains the lawyer. One of the two former spouses can still choose to take over the entire installment, then deducting the amount from any maintenance allowance granted to the other spouse: obviously such a solution must be declared in the consensual separation agreement.

By law, regardless of the property regime chosen at the time of the marriage (i.e. communion or separation of assets) the mortgage payment joint account holder continues to burden both parties directly involved. “ Even in the event of a mutual separation and an agreement on the payment of the installments, the spouse does not ‘leave’ the loan agreement of which he is an obliged party “, explains the lawyer. This means that the bank is extraneous to any legal choice made by the spouses during the separation phase, which has effect only between them: in the event of default by one of the two joint holders, therefore, the institution of credit “ it could also act against the other assignee spouse, as still co-holder of the loan stipulated at the time “.

Sale of the share

Another viable route, in the phase of consensual separation, is the one that provides for the transfer of one’s share of ownership to the other former spouse, who thus becomes in effect the sole owner of the house as well as the sole holder of the loan agreement. In this case, however, it must be the credit institution that advanced the loan amount to give its consent to the choice of the spouses. “ From the bank’s point of view, in fact, such a proposal translates into the obligation to assess whether the residual spouse has a creditworthiness such as to be able to offer guarantees regarding the fulfillment of the residual loan installments. “, explains the lawyer Barbera.

In case of lack of consent, the contractual conditions initials foreseen by the joint loan. If the bank were to accept, however, it would be possible to proceed with the sale of the ownership share of the property during the separation, without, however, having to face the expensive formalities typical of the sale through a notary. “ Care must be taken “, specifies the lawyer. And again: “The intervention of the notary can only be avoided if, during the consensual separation, it is possible to insert a complete clause of all the cadastral data of the property in the relative agreement. In that case, the intervention of the judge of the homologation of the conditions will suffice. of separation “.

Minor children

In the event that children are born from the marriage that result minors at the time of separation, the judge intervenes to assess that the choice of the two former spouses is in accordance with the needs of the offspring. Parents could decide during the separation to sell the property to pay off the mortgage. “ However, such a path involves the loss of the home which could create considerable inconvenience, especially for minor children “, declares the lawyer Barbera.” For this reason, the judge may not approve the separation agreement, inviting the parties to find other solutions “In fact, in general, the judge tends to assign the house to the foster spouse, so that there are no excessive upsets in the lives of the children.

Non-consensual separation

In the event of a disagreement, however, the spouses “ they will have to turn to another judge, other than that of the legal separation “The latter will have the task of dividing the assets in common.

Premarital agreements

In Italy, unlike what happens in other countries, there is no specific contractual category ofprenuptial agreement. Although the spouses have an autonomous negotiating capacity also in matters of property, at the time of separation, there are stakes as regards any agreements prior to marriage.