Watch out for the scam with the “blue check”, what Striscia la Notizia discovered on Facebook. And the money disappears … – Time





The Internet is full of pitfalls: you can’t even trust the “blue tick “? What are we talking about? Of the blue circle used by Facebook to identify verified personal accounts and pages, that is, the identity of which is certain. But a disturbing case raised by Strip the news brings out a potential threat to users all over the world: some pages with a blue check could hide an identity that is fun from the one originally certified, with all the consequences in terms of security that we can imagine. The user thinks he is interacting with a known person, who perhaps promises him easy earnings, and then falls into a real one fraud.





To reveal the dangerous game is Marco Camisani Calzolari, a technological expert from Striscia. “The blue ticks were introduced by Facebook to allow users to distinguish a real page from a fake one, especially when it comes to famous characters or brands. But we have found that there are cases in which Facebook allows to change the name of the pages after they have been verified, that is after they have obtained the blue check “says MCC in the satirical news of Mediaset.” This obviously is a big problem that could invalidate the trust that users “, because” malicious people could open a page, get it regularly verification and then ask for a change of name and, if agreed, use it to deceive people “.





There are already cases, like the one discovered by Striscia. It is a page with a blue check in the name Elon Muskthe richest man in the world in charge of Tesla And SpaceX. Doubts arose when strange offers of easy earnings popped up on that page that promised to multiply bitcoin sent to the page itself.

Did Musk start giving money away? Of course not. “We contacted Facebook for clarification and they replied that the page originally reported actually belonged to another person with a verified identity, who recently changed his name”, is the sensational statement of MCC. Facebook has “confirmed that pages can change names by keeping their blue ticks of verified page that they had originally obtained “, explains the tech expert who wonders: But how can we trust them?”.





The spokesperson for Facebook, according to when it emerges from the service, “underlines that only personal accounts with a blue check can not change their name but a page can, which in the eyes of users changes little: it always remains a name with a blue check next to it”. In short, the threat exists if the game is done by malicious people who want to gain on the trust that unsuspecting users have towards known characters, companies or entities. “We appeal to Facebook to fix the problem, as this could confuse users who would no longer have it confidence not even verified pages “is Camisani Calzolari’s request to the social network.