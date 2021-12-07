Watch out for the “subsidized” bill: what changes and for whom

The surge in inflation, with all due respect to Lagarde’s optimistic forecasts, and the announced increase in electricity and gas costs, which were already being talked about well before the arrival of the cold season, resulted in the first consequence national issue of the so-called “Energy decree“(September 27, 2021).

Such “urgent measures to contain the effects of price increases in the electricity and natural gas sector” , converted into law last November, are configured as tax breaks. The Revenue Agency recently expressed its opinion on how to apply the “gas and electricity bonus”. The Energy Decree should provide for: “the cancellation of the rates relating to general system charges applied in the electricity sector to domestic users and non-domestic low voltage users” , according to the provisions of article 1; “the reduction to 5 percent of the VAT rate applicable to the supply of methane gas intended for civil and industrial uses, accounted for in the invoices issued for consumption in the months of October, November and December 2021” (Article 2 – paragraph 1); “the reduction of the rates relating to general charges in the gas sector” , in accordance with the provisions of article 2 – paragraph 2; “the redetermination of the concessions relating to electricity tariffs granted to families in a state of economic, physical and social hardship” (Article 3).

Bill reduction

The reduced VAT rate at 5%, explains the Inland Revenue, it will be applied only to natural gas used to produce heat. This means that the rate will remain unchanged for that quantity of natural gas used for the production of electricity.

To benefit from the reduced rate introduced in the Energy Decree will be the consumption of methane gas used for combustion and re-entrant “in the destinations included among the exemptions referred to in article 17 of the TUA (gas subject to excise duty, even if exempted from the relative payment) as well as in the facilitated uses referred to in article 24 of the TUA, provided that they are limited only to ‘civil’ and ‘industrial uses ‘referred to in Article 26 above “ . In essence, the possible sale of natural gas to a retailer would not allow access to the reduced rate of 5%, applicable only to the consumption of natural gas for combustion for civil and industrial use, hypothesis “governed by Article 26 of the TUA, which cannot appeal to the taxable person-reseller for purchases made as such” . And this is due to the fact that “the gas purchased by it does not require release for consumption and, in particular, that it is used for combustion” .

Applications and exclusion

No decrease, however, as regards the use of methane for automotive or for the production of electricity, which “in the context of the excise tax system, they are configured as completely independent and differentiated uses with respect to the use for the civil and industrial uses identified therein, subject to excise duty with the application of their own rate” .