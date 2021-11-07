Watch out for these 7 mistakes not to commit when booking the Spa Bonus up to 200 euros

Now here we are: from tomorrow, Monday 8, it will be possible to book the precious Spa Bonus up to 200 euros discount. A particular voucher that does not impose (on the applicant) income and / or property requirements and limits related to the family unit.

The opportunity is great to take a few days of relaxation, and in this regard, here are 7 wonderful spas in Northern Italy where you can spend it. In addition, companies in the sector will also have the opportunity to invoice a little, given that they were among the hardest hit in the dark months of the pandemic.

While waiting for the click day, watch out for these 7 mistakes not to be made when booking the Spa Bonus up to 200 euros and without ISEE.

Be aware of resources

The Government has allocated resources of 53 million euros for this Bonus. The figure is substantial, but it is not about unlimited resources. The great risk of those who will try to book it “calmly” could be that of arriving at already exhausted resources.

These are not unrealistic or impossible scenarios. Suffice it to say that the Ecobonus auto has been refinanced several times and the resources have been exhausted in a short time.

The 2 general requirements of applicants

We have already said that it is a Bonus without ISEE and without limits linked to the family unit. However, the law expressly requests compliance with two elements: the applicant’s majority age and being resident in Italy.

The choice of the spa structure

Another mistake not to be made concerns the choice of the spa structure. First of all, it must be an affiliated structure. In this regard, just access the Invitalia website and browse the complete list of accredited structures.

Furthermore, the spa services already covered by the SSN (National Health Service) cannot be the subject of this Bonus.

Bonus and the purchase of other services provided by the same spa

Booking spa services at an accredited institution does not give rise to any obligation to purchase other services from the same institution. Think of ancillary services such as accommodation, catering, health and / or beauty products, etc.

What happens if the Bonus holder spends more or less than the amount booked?

The amount of the Bonus acts as a maximum repaid limit, and a stop. Nothing prevents the citizen from spending more or less than that recognized amount. If he exceeds the amount, he will pay the difference to the spa out of his own pocket. If, on the other hand, you spend less, the unspent amount of vouchers will return to the fund.

Catering and accommodation services

Another mistake not to be made concerns the perimeter of the expenses included in the Bonus. The decree admits any service provided by the spa that concerns health treatments, beauty treatments, diagnostic tests, the like. On the other hand, hospitality and catering services are excluded.

Watch out for these 7 mistakes not to commit when booking the Spa Bonus up to 200 euros

Finally, once you have booked and obtained the Bonus, pay attention to its expiration! The voucher, in fact, has a maximum duration of 60 days from issue, after which it will no longer be usable.

For the citizen, the opportunity to benefit from a few days of relaxation at a discount will be lost. The same will not happen, however, for the system as a whole, since the money linked to the unspent voucher will return to the general ceiling. Basically they will give way to another citizen to be able to enjoy the discount.

Deepening

Guide to receive the non-repayable money of these bonuses in November even without ISEE.