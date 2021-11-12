Watch out for these foods: “They raise cholesterol”

Cholesterol is a molecule found in the blood that is produced naturally by the body, it performs essential functions however when it circulates in the blood in high concentrations it can be very harmful.

There are two types of cholesterol, one so-called good (HDL) and one bad (LDL). The level of LDL cholesterol in the blood can vary according to the food or drink we ingest throughout the day. A high level of this molecule represents one of the main risk factors for cardiovascular disease.

It is therefore desirable to keep LDL cholesterol levels low, introducing a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.

To do this, we must first become more aware of the shopping we do at the super market, choose preferably organic products and adopt a healthy lifestyle, practicing sports regularly.

We pay attention to this data on the label of some foods that raise cholesterol

On the labels of some packaged products, we can find the words “hydrogenated vegetable fats”. What is it about?

The hydrogenated vegetable fats are the result of a chemical process called catalytic hydrogenation which allows to obtain solid fats starting from oils.

For the food industry, this discovery was a real revolution since hydrogenated fats allow greater stability and shelf life of products at much more accessible costs.

These fats, therefore, have been exploited to obtain margarines, baked goods, snacks, snacks, frozen products and much more.

After several tests and studies, however, it was also realized the danger of saturated fats of vegetable origin. Their danger derives from the fact that during hydrogenation the so-called “trans fatty acidsWhich increase LDL cholesterol levels.

So what needs to be done?

The advice is to avoid buying foods that contain the words “hydrogenated vegetable fats”. In general, it is always better to reduce the consumption of industrial and pre-packaged products, possibly cooking fresh and seasonal products at home. It is also very important to introduce a lot of fruit and vegetables in the diet.

Some dietary changes can lower cholesterol and improve heart health: