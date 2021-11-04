watch out for these recalled products – Libero Quotidiano





A discovery that comes from the US makes people who use sprays and deodorants tremble. These two products would contain high levels of carcinogenic benzene and should be taken off the market, particularly those for the body antiperspirants. In fact, a petition was compiled, presented by an independent testing laboratory in the United States, which asked the Food and Drug Administration in the United States to intervene.

There are many products that have been recalled from the market because they possessed the same substance: at the beginning of 2021 Johnson & Johnson did so with solar sprays under the Neutrogena and Aveeno brands. Beiersdorf instead he recalled some Coppertone sunsprays in September. Finally Bayer removed some Lotrimin and Tinactin sprays that were supposed to go to athletes after tests by some sportsmen had shown traces of benzene.





In addition, the antiperspirant sprays of the Procter & Gamble, Old Spice and Secret brands contained high levels of benzene. An antiperspirant spray from Walmart’s Equate brand and one from Unilever’s Suave were also under observation. Most benzene sprays were only meant for the armpits, although the lab also found benzene in a Victoria’s Secret deodorant spray meant to be used all over the body. In short, there is no need to rest assured even in your own bathroom.