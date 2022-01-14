Watch out for these signs that are noticed during the day because they could be warning signs of Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer’s is a neurodegenerative disease and the most severe form of dementia. It usually affects the over 60s but there are always exceptions. In any case, old age does not represent a cause but would participate together with other pathologies, given that with aging the cells begin to degenerate.

As anticipated, the disease is approaching age but it has recently been estimated that it could also affect people between the ages of 40 and 50, despite being rare.

Studies conducted in recent years to try to understand what may be the causes that determine this disease, believe that the alterations of the neurons can also begin about 20 years before the symptoms.

From this it follows that, as mentioned above, old age does not necessarily constitute a cause, even if it could be a risk factor, as well as female gender and family issues. The latter factor is linked, for example, to the exceptional cases of people affected by Alzheimer’s before the age of 65. In this case, in fact, since it is a family Alzheimer’s disease, even people between 40 and 50 years of age could develop the disease. Unfortunately, other widespread diseases can also be risk factors, such as diabetes, obesity and hypertension.

It is always useful to find out what could be done as a form of prevention but certainly adopting a healthy diet and a correct lifestyle is better than anything that is counterproductive. For example, a scientific study is showing how lemon could help in Alzheimer’s therapy.

What the ISS claims

It would also be the case not to smoke to avoid other serious consequences, as well as to keep cholesterol, blood sugar and blood pressure levels at standard levels. Exercises to stimulate the mind such as reading, logic and skill exercises, but also socialization and sport could also be useful.

Yet there may be some lifelong symptoms that may provide clues for a possible diagnosis attempt. For this reason, watch out for these signs that are noticed during the day as they could be warning signs of Alzheimer’s.

The Istituto Superiore di Sanità argues that we must pay attention to the signals that we may often underestimate. If sleepiness comes daily and several times throughout the day, this could be a sign of a possible onset of Alzheimer’s.

More than anything else, these signs refer to the elderly, however aged between 70 years and over. A study was conducted, published in the journal Jama Neurology in which several elderly people of this age without the diagnosis of senile dementia or Alzheimer’s participated. The results showed that the cause of excessive sleepiness would be beta amyloid protein, which is related to the increased risk of Alzheimer’s. However, this does not mean that if we take an afternoon or morning rest it means that we will develop Alzheimer’s in old age. As pointed out, the risk factors are different. We can certainly help our body and mind with training and nutrition but most of all by contacting our trusted doctor.

