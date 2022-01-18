Watch out for these smartphone apps: they ‘steal’ your data! Phishing phenomena are increasingly widespread also through apps

Check if you have installed one of the following programs as you may risk favoring access to your data on the phone. Care must be taken with a new type of malware.

Unfortunately in recent years we have learned to live with the scam risks associated with our phone. Moving most of the financial transactions online, very often leads us to keep all our sensitive data in the smartphone. A sort of black box of our life, without which we feel lost. Precisely for this reason it is extremely tempting to hackers and criminals, who are trying to take possession of various identities for particularly insidious scams. Especially if we use an Android system (iOS in this is definitely safer), we must pay maximum attention to what we download and install on our device. Malwares are always around the corner and can compromise personal safety. To spread these malicious software, hackers are taking advantage of new apps, artfully created and naively downloaded by users. By registering with them, they basically provide all the data they need to violate our system.

Beware of these smartphone apps – scams are around the corner for Android users

The risk is even greater if you decide to install applications by downloading them directly from the web instead of from the store.

Here you are the complete list of all applications to be removed immediately from your smartphone: