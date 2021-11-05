Watch out for this ATM scam that clones your card and clears your bank account

ATM scams are not new to the public. However, there are 2 elements that many underestimate or do not give the right weight.

First, the ingenuity of the offender never sleeps, but always devises new ways to cheat others. Furthermore, although these episodes are not new, it must be said that many still fall victim to them. Something is not right.

In the last few hours, some consumer associations have invited users to be on their guard on this front. Withdrawal is a simple and routine operation, but keep an eye out for this ATM scam that clones your card and empties your checking account.

The Shoulder Surfing method

Those who are addicted to cheating other people’s accounts need two elements: a card and its relative PIN. Everything that the evildoers do, therefore, simply responds to these two needs, nothing more. How do they do it?

The technique develops in two distinct but connected steps. Using the method of Shoulder Surfing (translated: “surfing on the shoulders”) they obtain the PIN of the current account. In summary, it is a social engineering technique used to steal personal and confidential information such as passwords, PINs, various access codes.

In the case of the counter scam, the victim is peeked over his shoulder as he dials the code on the keyboard. In other cases, however, the scammers place a small hidden camera aimed at the keypad. Other attackers, on the other hand, superimpose a keyboard on top of the original one, capable of memorizing the entered PIN.

The entry into the game of the Skimmer

However, a PIN without your card is not enough: it is just someone else’s personal information, illegally stolen.

At this point the Skimmer comes into play, a device capable of reading (and sometimes storing) the data of the magnetic stripe of the badges. A specially adapted Skimmer is positioned in correspondence with the card insertion slot.

Once the card data is acquired, the card is cloned and then used for illegal withdrawals and transactions.

Watch out for this ATM scam that clones your card and clears your bank account

We have already seen that this is the best prepaid card to buy a ticket online or take a holiday in complete safety.

But in general, what precautions and strategies, therefore, to put in place in order not to fall victim to such scams? The portal of the State Police (Postal Police) provides valuable information about credit cards and ATMs.

With regard to withdrawal operations, the police recommend always checking the slot where the card is inserted. That is, in fact, the place where the Skimmer is inserted. Another element to check is the keypad, to understand if it is the original or if it has been superimposed on the original.

Finally, we add, always be careful to use one hand to enter the PIN, the other to cover the operation. Any hidden micro-cameras would have no way of accessing the secret figures.

