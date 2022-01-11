Bad habits die hard.

Some, however, we live and implement them without knowing how bad they are, so common and widespread are they.

One of these concerns the health of our brain and the pathologies that often worry us the most when we think about the future.

This is even more so if we have had painful experiences and cases in the family.

A concern that we can deepen by discovering who among men and women would be most at risk of getting Alzheimer’s according to science.

However, being afraid is never the right solution. Perhaps the best thing to do is to know and learn more.

In this sense we will discover today what activity that many of us do every day endangers the well-being of the mind.

Here’s what to do for a brain that’s always on top

To keep an active mind and a healthy brain, the indications are few and clear enough.

Like we do for muscles in the gym, the first thing to do is train.

In the same way we must train our mind so that it never rests on the laurels of time and what we already know.

We read, we do logic quizzes, we activate areas of the brain that are perhaps used less by making unusual gestures.

One of these, for example, could be carrying out a daily activity with the non-dominant hand.

Let’s dedicate ourselves to a passion and listen to music.

We do everything in our power to ensure that every area of ​​the mind remains active and receptive to stimuli.

For the rest, the recommendations are always the simplest and most recurrent ones. A healthy diet accompanied by regular physical activity and an end to vices such as smoking.

Watch out for this common habit because more than two hours a day would favor cognitive decline

Obviously, social life also has its importance, so keeping active and enjoying good sociality is essential.

Finally, even a good restful sleep can make a difference.

But which activity more than others would seem to significantly increase the risks for our mind?

Watch out for this common habit because more than two hours a day would favor cognitive decline.

We are talking about the use of headphones and music devices that must be used in the right way and in the right measure.

The volume of the devices should be adjusted below 40 decibels with continuous use not exceeding 2 hours.

Hearing problems would in fact favor an acceleration of 30/40% of the risk of cognitive decline.

So here’s what to pay attention to if we want to always stay mentally awake and avoid rather serious early problems.