Watch out for this food: “Damn your mind!”

Your brain is the most important organ in your body. It keeps the heart beating, lungs breathing and all body systems functioning.

That is why it is essential to keep the brain in top condition with a healthy diet.

1. Sweetened drinks

Sugary drinks include drinks such as sodas, sports drinks, energy drinks, and fruit juices.

A high intake of sugary drinks has a negative effect on the brain and has been shown to increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

2. Refined carbohydrates

Refined carbohydrates include sugars and highly processed grains, such as white flour.

These types of carbohydrates generally have a high glycemic index (GI).

Foods with a high glycemic index and high glycemic load have been found to impair brain function.

Research has shown that a single meal with a high glycemic load can impair memory in both children and impaired memory in adults.

3. Foods rich in trans fats

Trans fats are a type of unsaturated fat that can have a detrimental effect on brain health.

While trans fats occur naturally in animal products like meat and dairy, these aren’t a big concern. It is industrially produced trans fats, also known as hydrogenated vegetable oils, that are a problem.

These artificial trans fats can be found in fat, margarine, icing, snacks, ready-made cakes, and prepackaged cookies.

Studies have found that when people consume higher amounts of trans fat, they tend to have an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease, poorer memory, lower brain volume, and cognitive decline.

4. Highly processed foods

Highly processed foods tend to be high in sugar, added fat, and salt.

One study found that a diet rich in unhealthy ingredients led to lower levels of sugar metabolism in the brain and a decrease in brain tissue. These factors are thought to be markers for Alzheimer’s disease (28).

5. Aspartame

Aspartame is an artificial sweetener used in many sugar-free products.

People often choose to use it when trying to lose weight or avoid sugar when they have diabetes. It is also found in many commercial products not specifically intended for people with diabetes.

However, this widely used sweetener has also been linked to behavioral and cognitive problems, although the research has been controversial.

Aspartame is composed of phenylalanine which can cross the brain barrier and may interrupt the production of neurotransmitters. Additionally, aspartame is a chemical stressor and can increase the brain’s vulnerability to oxidative stress.

6. Alcohol

When consumed in moderation, alcohol can be a pleasant addition to a good meal. However, excessive consumption can have serious effects on the brain.

Chronic alcohol use causes a reduction in brain volume, metabolic changes, and disruption of neurotransmitters, which are chemicals the brain uses to communicate.

Furthermore, alcohol consumption during pregnancy can have devastating effects on the fetus. Since his brain is still developing, the toxic effects of alcohol can lead to developmental disorders such as fetal alcohol syndrome.

The effect of alcohol abuse in adolescents can also be particularly damaging, as the brain is still developing. Teenagers who drink alcohol have abnormalities in brain structure, function, and behavior, compared to those who don’t.

7. Fish rich in mercury

The main food source of mercury in humans is fish, especially wild varieties.

After a person ingests mercury, it spreads throughout the body, concentrating in the brain, liver, and kidneys.

What we have learned

Your diet certainly has a big impact on your brain health.

Inflammatory dietary patterns high in sugar, refined carbohydrates, unhealthy fats, and processed foods can contribute to impaired memory and learning, as well as increase the risk of diseases such as Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Several other substances in food are also dangerous for the brain.

Alcohol can cause tremendous brain damage when consumed in large quantities, while mercury in the sea can be neurotoxic and permanently damage the developing brain.

However, this does not mean that you must completely avoid all of these foods. In fact, some foods like alcohol and fish also have health benefits.

One of the best things you can do for your brain is to eat a diet rich in fiber, minerals, proteins and vitamins.