watch out for this ingredient, a substance that is dangerous for your health – Libero Quotidiano





Watch out for sushi because you could use a potentially dangerous ingredient for your health. The Ministry of Health has in fact reported the recall by the manufacturer of some batches of nori seaweed for sushi of the brand Yutaka Sushi Nori because of a “high iodine content“. Reports ilfattoalimentare.it that the product in question is sold in packs of 11 grams with lot numbers 04/11/22, 06/11/22 and 10/11/22, corresponding to the minimum storage terms.





The nori seaweed affected by the recall from the Italian Ministry of Health were produced by Tazaki Foods Ltd at the 12 Innova Way plant in Enfield, UK, and marketed by Mpreis Warenvertriebs GmbH.





As a precaution, the ministry recommends not consuming the product in question with the reported lot numbers and returning them to the point of purchase for a refund.



