watch out for this player’s arm, how the regime has reduced it – Libero Quotidiano





After the case of Peng Shuai, here comes another piece of news that lets us reflect: the Chinese Minister of Sports has banned tattoos for national team players and asked those who have them to “take them off”, at a time when the communist power intends to put an end to tendencies considered vulgar. And not just football, it goes all the way to music and online games, with the Chinese government that in recent months has tried to regain control of its youth and to impose manly values, in opposition to a moral decay that would come from abroad.





Limit “vulgar” content even on social networks

In addition, we also want to minimize the “vulgar” content transmitted on the small screen and on social media, focusing instead on “patriotic” values. The Chinese audiovisual regulator has therefore called in recent months to establish “correct” beauty criteria and to ban “effeminate” men and “vulgar influencers”. The Chinese national team footballers now have “a formal ban on getting new tattoos,” the Ministry of Sport said yesterday, Wednesday 29 December, urging those who have them to have them “removed”. And again: “In special circumstances, tattoos should be covered” during training and competitions, said the ministry in a statement banning the recruitment of any tattooed athlete.





Tattoos of banned footballers, it’s not the first time

Always frowned upon in China, tattoos are an element to be minimized according to a predominantly conservative society. But they have some success in big cities, especially with the younger generation. And not only in China, but also in many European countries. Meanwhile, it is not the first time that aesthetics have arrived in Chinese football. The Federation had already ordered players to cover their tattoos in recent years.