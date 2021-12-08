Watch out for withdrawals: what are the risks from January. All the news

Attention: starting from January 2022, which is now upon us, there will be changes in the amount of ATM withdrawals. Here are all the news …

ATMs, new roofs when withdrawing: both the daily and monthly caps drop!

Here we are, the new year is almost upon us and with it we are also news concerning the banking universe and -in particular- the new roof which concerns the use of cash, which will drop from the current 2000 to 1000 euros.

A measure that will therefore, as it is easy to guess, too rather harsh consequences on ATM withdrawals.

But now let’s see the avoidance of confusion in this regard, distinguishing first and foremost at the level of withdrawal from the ATM if the main account is in the name of a private citizen or a company.

First of all it must be said that the fact remains unchanged that for the majority of taxpayers the choice of is free withdraw money from your current account that suits you best, without ever violating any law.

But it is equally true that the situation is quite different when it comes to an entrepreneur or a company.

For what reason? Because there is a limit for these two categories, equal to 1000 euros per day and no more than 5000 euros per month.

If it is exceeded, the Revenue Agency demands proof of the destination of the sum and, in the absence of evidence, start the tax recovery of the money which is presumed to be intended for black investment, some experts explain to us Laleggepertutti.

Here’s how to move between figures, withdrawals and self-certifications, without running into unpleasant situations or dangerous penalties

Furthermore, even an ordinary citizen can also run into, if the figure is very high, in request from your bank regarding the destination of the money withdrawn. At that point, all he will have to do is self-certify, by filling out a specific form, for which expenses the cash will be used, always explain the experts.

And this happens because from January 1st, now at the gates, we remember it again, the ceiling for cash payments between individuals or legal entities is significantly lowered.

And it is for this reason that, if you withdraw 1000 euros, it is good not to spend it in a single solution but rather in several rounds in order to do not resort to very high penalties.

Advice? When answering the bank’s questions about the reason for such a large withdrawal, it must be said that the money withdrawn will be used for various expenses, not all aimed at the same subject.

Beware of the amounts withdrawn and cash payments!

But, beware, if they were to withdraw an amount exceeding 10,000 euros in the space of a month, we must keep in mind that – as reported Laleggepertutti – And a report to the UIF is mandatory which is none other than the Financial Intelligence Unit and which will be able to advise us, once contacted, on what to do.

And that is true even though the withdrawal does not take place all at once but divided into several stages over the course of the month.