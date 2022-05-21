Watch out! This is the drastic measure that Ángela Aguilar will take if she discovers an infidelity: VIDEO

The talented and beautiful singer Angela Aguilar She continues to talk about, the young woman does not stop being in the eye of the hurricane and it is that Internet users are aware of every action she performs or everything she says.

This time the singer’s fans brought to mind a video from when the interpreter of “La Llorona” was still small, but very wise, and in which she made a revelation that her suitors had better take into account and be careful.

In TikTok a clip went viral in which the daughter of Pepe Aguilar giving her opinion about love and courtship, as well as lashing out at her future partners and pointing out that she would spank them if they treated her badly.

“What’s the point of having a boyfriend that if they’re going to go for someone else, you better just hit him in the bubbles. The flip flop that you throw, you don’t pick it up again and if that boyfriend tells you again: ‘ No, it’s just that I’m sorry, I was with another…’, no, I don’t think so”, the singer is heard saying.

Given this, some Internet users agreed and assured that the youngest of the Aguilars gave a lecture on how relationships should be.

“How did I not hear that advice before?” “A real authentic beauty, a star shines even though thousands want to turn it off out of envy because they are not happy and obviously they do not shine like her. Family honor”, “Well said”, “Since I was a little girl, very smart and witty”, reads among the comments.

Without a doubt, Ángela Aguilar’s charisma is undeniable, so much so that she has had a spark since she was little. But not everything is rosy, recently Angela has also starred in scandalous moments that have earned her the qualification of “arrogant” and “believed”.

She was first criticized because an older adult opened the door for her and the interpreter did not thank her, and recently she made fun of some non-brand tennis shoes.