When we go to the bathroom, often, due to haste or carelessness, we do not check the color of our pee.

In fact, it’s a good habit to learn how to do this, for one simple reason: the color of our urine could reveal information about our health.

It seems absurd, but it really is. As with feces, the characteristics of the urine also deserve attention. Here, in particular, what pathologies could reveal the color changes of our pee.

Watch out when we pee because if it is this color it could signal health problems

Most people urinate between 4 and 7 times a day. The more or less high frequency of this gesture depends on several factors.

One of the main factors is nutrition, therefore the amount of liquids and foods consumed during the day. In particular, we pay attention because during meals this would be the ideal number of glasses of water to drink.

The number of times we feel the need to urinate can also reveal information about our health. Pollakiuria, the need to urinate little and often, can be associated with bladder or prostate problems.

In other cases, however, it may even depend on causes of a psychological nature.

Here’s what the color of our pee would reveal

Normally, the pee should be yellow and clear. The yellow can be more or less decisive and this could depend on kidney, systemic or urological pathologies. Despite this, however, color variations would not always indicate the presence of pathologies.

If, on the other hand, the urine is darker, smelly, and cloudy in appearance, it could signal an infection. This would be even more likely if, at the moment of urination, we felt a sensation of pain in the lower abdomen.

Dark urine could also signal a state of dehydration. If we drink little, therefore, it may happen to notice a rather intense color pee which, probably, will return to the normal stage by increasing our hydration.

Urine of a reddish color

Urine of this color may contain traces of blood. In this case we speak of hematuria and can depend on various causes, including serious ones.

Blood in the urine, in fact, could signal problems such as kidney stones, cystitis or more serious diseases such as kidney failure or tumors. So, watch out when we pee because if it is this color it could signal these health problems.

For this reason, it is important to always undergo routine checks and consult your doctor, who will be able to indicate the appropriate treatments.