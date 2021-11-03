Watch, read, listen, explore. The “Done” becomes Extra

Dear readers, from tomorrow Il Fatto will offer an “Extra”. This is the name of our new digital section reserved for subscribers, which engages a team of colleagues coordinated by our deputy director Salvatore Cannavò with graphics signed by our art director Fabio Corsi and his collaborators. It will offer you a much easier and more engaging system to read the newspaper and which will also guarantee a surplus of additional content: podcasts, videos, our newsletters, interactive graphics. It is a package for subscribers, but also for all readers who go to newsstands every day and continue to be fundamental for the independence and vitality of our daily life.

Why did we decide to offer you this extra “Extra”? Not only to keep up with technological innovations, but also to maintain and continually improve our privileged relationship with you: with the Comunità del Fatto. While the daily information, especially that of the big newspapers and the major TV, is becoming more and more homologated towards the single thought and subservient to the political and financial powers (to speak only of the obvious ones), as always we are relaunching.

“Extra” is a multifaceted information package that allows not only to read the Fact, but also to listen to it, watch it, explore it. From tomorrow you will be able to read us directly on the web, in a section of our site (which will continue to perform its function) and, in a few weeks, also with a brand new App, much more innovative than the current one to expand and diversify our daily report.

The “Extra” section will be visible on the home page of the ilfattoquotidiano.it site – in reality it has already been for a few days – and will allow access to the newspaper on newsstands, which will be enriched above all with podcasts. So you can listen every morning to a selection of our articles read by live speakers, starting with my editorial, but also a series of columns created by our signatures. You will also find many of the programs of our TvLoft transformed into podcasts (to listen perhaps while you are in the car, or on public transport, or in the gym, or on the exercise bike and treadmill), starting with those of Peter Gomez, Antonio Padellaro, Marco Lillo, Tomaso Montanari, Andrea Scanzi, Barbara Alberti and so on. A separate section will be edited by the monthly Millennium and will produce other podcasts starting from the best services produced so far. For example, the unauthorized biography of Prime Minister Mario Draghi in five episodes is already available. In a few days you will then find a series of special contents, created by authors and authors outside the newspaper that will animate the “Stories” section: we will tell you about it as soon as it is ready to go.

As for the videos, in addition to those already available daily on the site, we will offer you reports, surveys, ad hoc interviews of longer duration and very accurate to complete our editorial production. Among those already available, one concerns the descending parable of Matteo Salvini, one is a trip to Taranto among the poisons of the ex-Ilva, another is our story of an evening experienced by a rider, others still collect the voices and faces of the “Generation Zero”, that is of the children who fight against climate change. It will also be available the story in four episodes of the daily Done made by TvLoft.

As for the contents of the newspaper every day on the newsstands, they will be enriched with new inserts (“Fact economic”, “Fatto for future”, “In our words”, “Justice”, “International”, “What’s beautiful”) created by our newsletters and by exclusive and additional services. And don’t miss the “Visual” section, which will present news and insights in a very innovative graphic form.

All these “Extras” are available to subscribers, and over the last year you have been many to do so. But we do not want to forget or penalize those who support us (and themselves) by buying us every day at newsstands, also helping to support those sentinels of free information who are newsagents: for those who do so we have decided to create a QR Code that you will find on the hard copy and you can resume with your mobile phone to enter the new “Extras” section and also enjoy the many additional contents.

Instead of mourning ourselves for the publishing crisis, the decline in buyers of paper newspapers and the closure of many newsstands, once again Il Fatto is part of the counterattack: it invests with new proposals, new journalists, new technologies and new initiatives in information independent and quality. So, from tomorrow, enjoy not only the daily Fact, but also “Extra”. Then write us what you think and maybe even what you would add to improve even more. Thanks.