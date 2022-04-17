Watch ‘The Batman’ online next week with HBO Max

TL;RD

You can see the batman online on HBO Max April 18, 2022

The Matt Reeves movie was well received by critics and fans alike.

What to expect from a possible sequel

the batman it will finally be online to stream next week. Unlike every Warner Brothers movie throughout 2021, the batman was exclusively available in theaters rather than the theatrical/broadcast approach that plagued movies like Dune Y Godzilla vs. Kong. Until now, fans who wanted to relive the climactic moments of the Batmobile car chase and the tense dynamic between Batman and Selina Kyle needed to head to theaters, but that’s no longer the case just a month after the film’s release in theaters. cinemas. you will be able to look the batman online soon.

Watch ‘The Batman’ Online on HBO Max Monday, April 18

According to HBOMax, the batman will be available to stream on April 18. The film was directed by Matt Reeves and stars Robert Pattinson as the main character of Batman (no mention of Bruce Wayne, but that’s a secret) and Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman.

The premise of the film is that in Gotham City, a serial killer is on the loose and he is targeting Gotham’s corrupt elite. Investigating this is the world’s greatest detective, Batman, but he runs into some obstacles along the way in solving the plot as represented by the Riddler (played by Paul Dano). As obstacles, the Penguin (Colin Ferrell) and Carmine Falcone (played by John Turturro) add complications to Batman’s plans to save the city.

According to Warner Media’s press release, the batman It will also premiere on HBO on Saturday, April 23 at 8:00 p.m. EST.

This version of the character was a critical success.

Both fans and critics had positive feedback on the film. the batman it currently has a rating of 85% (Certified Fresh) on Rotten Tomatoes, and also has an audience rating of 87%. In a review summary of the batmanit’s clear that the general consensus is that this is a new and strong version of a classic and iconic character.

The film earned several high scores from critics, including a perfect 10 from IGN. However, the film is not without its flaws. Polygon noted that the film is “frustratingly safe”, while others felt that the film could shave about 30 minutes off its running time without it being a detriment. when you look the batman online next week, you’ll be able to tell if the movie personally feels bloated or not.

Regardless, the film has already drawn comparisons to Christopher Nolan’s 2008 film, The dark knight, the second film in that Batman trilogy. That’s fantastic company to be with Matt Reeves. the batmanso it will be interesting to see where the director/producer takes the universe next.

What could we see in a sequel to ‘The Batman’?

as you watch the batman online starting next week, you’re likely to start wondering where the batman sequel could go. The movie ended with Bruce Wayne/Batman acknowledging that it can’t continue to function as pure revenge. Instead, he has to become a beacon of hope to bring lasting change to Gotham City. Speaking of which, Gotham City is partially underwater as the Riddler’s plot to flood the city was successful in the third act of the movie.

The situation of the city is very reminiscent of the No man’s land comics story in which a natural disaster leaves Gotham stranded and lawless while the criminal takes over law and order from the Gotham police. This story features characters like Huntress, Poison Ivy, Cassandra Cain, Clayface, and even Lex Luthor. With the latter, this could be a way for Matt Reeves to open up his universe to incorporate elements of the larger DC Universe, which would set his (so far) version of Batman apart from Christopher Nolan’s.

That’s all without mentioning the potential for Robin to team up with Pattinson’s Batman. Will this version of Batman have a Robin? What secondary villains will we see in the next movie?

We’ll have to wait and see, but in the meantime, you can see the batman online on HBO Max starting April 18.