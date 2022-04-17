Entertainment

Watch ‘The Batman’ online next week with HBO Max

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 25 3 minutes read

TL;RD

  • You can see the batman online on HBO Max April 18, 2022
  • The Matt Reeves movie was well received by critics and fans alike.
  • What to expect from a possible sequel

the batman it will finally be online to stream next week. Unlike every Warner Brothers movie throughout 2021, the batman was exclusively available in theaters rather than the theatrical/broadcast approach that plagued movies like Dune Y Godzilla vs. Kong. Until now, fans who wanted to relive the climactic moments of the Batmobile car chase and the tense dynamic between Batman and Selina Kyle needed to head to theaters, but that’s no longer the case just a month after the film’s release in theaters. cinemas. you will be able to look the batman online soon.

Source link

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 25 3 minutes read

Related Articles

HBO Ranking: these are the favorite movies of the American public

12 mins ago

Elle Fanning stars in a heavyweight true crime series

24 mins ago

Roar, is it based on a book?

35 mins ago

Review Katy Perry’s 2022 Shoe Collection

37 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button