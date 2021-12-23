watch the BIOS update, it can break your PC

Some branded PC models Dell for which a BIOS firmware update in recent days – including the Latitude 5320 business notebook, the Alienware Aurora R8 gaming PC and the Inspiron 5680 desktop – have begun to give some problems to users who use them, causing the fateful blue screen of death (otherwise known by the abbreviation of BSOD), but also startup errors of the system e continuous reboots.

Dell: BIOS 1.14.3 can cause BSOD and other PC problems

This was initially reported by users who attend the US company’s forum, noting how the problem concerns the version 1.14.3 of the BIOS, coming directly from the manufacturer’s site.

Below is a translated version of what a user wrote on the Dell forum about what is happening.

After updating my 5320’s BIOS to the new version 1.14.3 today, the laptop won’t boot. When you press the power button, the light on the button will turn on for about 10 seconds and then turn off again. Occasionally the whole keyboard lights up but the laptop shuts down shortly thereafter, but sometimes the laptop turns on and displays an error “Time of day not set – run the SETUP program” and pressing “Continue”, the laptop then shut down. new. A few times it started up, but then it showed a blue screen for a while before shutting down.

A temporary solution to all this is surely to downgrade the BIOS to an earlier version, but the best thing would be to avoid a firmware update on the Dell PC first, at least until the company has taken steps to find a remedy.