watch the first few minutes of James Gunn’s movie!

The Suicide Squad, the cinecomic directed by James Gunn, is now available for purchase and rental on Apple Tv app, Amazon Prime Video, Youtube, Google Play, TIMVISION, Chili, Rakuten TV, Microsoft Film & TV and for rent on Sky Primafila and Mediaset Infinity.

For the occasion, the first minutes of the film were released.

The plot of The Suicide Squad

Welcome to Hell, aka Belle Reve, the prison with the highest death rate in the United States of America. Where the worst supervillains get imprisoned, and where would they do anything to get out – even get into the super secret, super shady Task Force X. Today’s “hit it or it” task? Assemble a team of prisoners, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote island of Corto Maltese, which is teeming with enemies. Across a jungle teeming with opponents and guerrillas, the team is on a search and destruction mission, with the only Colonel Rick Flag on the field making sure they perform well … and Amanda Waller’s devices in their ears, tracking their movements. . As always, one false move and they are dead (whether at the hands of enemies, a teammate or Waller herself). If someone takes bets, it would be smart to bet against them – all of them.

The cast

In the cast of the film, written by James Gunn, we find Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher), Steve Agee (King Shark, but the voice of the character is from Sylvester Stallone), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flagg), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang), Idris Elba (Bloodsport), Storm Reid (Tyla), John Cena (Peacemaker), Flula Borg (Javelin), Peter Capaldi (Thinker), Nathan Fillon (TDK), Joaquin Cosio, Mayling Ng (Mongal), Sean Gunn (Weasel), Juan Diego Botto, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga (Sol Soria), Tinashe Kajese, Jennifer Holland, Julio Ruiz, Pete Davidson (Blackguard) And Michael Rooker (Savant).