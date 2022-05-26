Watch the first trailer for ‘Andor’, the ‘Rogue One’ spin-off series

One of the most unexpected surprises of the new times for the franchise of starwarswhich George Lucas created through the film A new hope (1977) and with which he managed to put the other pillar of modern cinema together with Francis Ford Coppola and The Godfather (1972), after the purchase of Lucasfilm by The Walt Disney Company in October 2012, has been the longest rogue oneby Gareth Edwards (2016), in which we met, for example, Cassian Andor.

This character, a rogue spy from the time of the Galactic Empire the one embodied by the Mexican diego moon after roles like those of Tenoch Iturbide in And Your Mother Too (2001), Gaston de Soldiers of Salamis (2003) or Enrique Cruz in The terminal (2004), collaborates with Felicity Jones’s Jyn Erso and company to obtain the plans for the Death Star. And, apparently, she was able to attract enough attention for her to star. his own Disney+ series.

Its titled Andorsimply. Its creator is Tony Gilroythe New York filmmaker to whom we owe the scripts for total eclipse (nineteen ninety five), pact with the devil (1997), the shadow of power (2009) or the same rogue one and the making of films like Michael Clayton (2007) or The Bourne Legacy (2012). And, among his writers, we have Stephen Schiff, of The Americansthe great Beau Willimon or Dan Gilroy, responsible for House of Cards (2013-2018) and Kong: Skull Island (2017) respectively.

‘Andor’, the forge of a rebel

These adventures of Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor happen five years before of the events that occurred in the Gareth Edwards film, during the moments in which the anti-imperialist rebellion is forged. “Our show starts with a very simple, almost film noir, situation for a crook, a naughty guy who gets into big trouble trying to sell something to save his ass,” said Tony Gilroy. Another unheroic individual like Harrison Ford’s Han Solo.

Someone “really averse to revolution, cynical, lost and a bit messy.” But “this guy gave his life for the galaxy.” Consciously, “without vanity or recognition, he sacrificed himself. Who does that? ”, He has declared to Vanity Fair. “That’s what this first season is about” Andorfor which the adoptive home of the protagonist “will become the base” that “radicalizes” because the expanding Empire kills “anyone who stands in its way.”

five to three seasons

In this “thriller of spies”, the character of Diego Luna is accompanied by others whose name has not yet been revealed, who are played by Adriá Arjona, the Emily of True Detective (2014-2019), the recognizable Stellan Skarsgård, the Boris Shcherbina of Chernobyl (2019), or Fiona Shaw, the Carolyn Martens of killing eve (2018-2022); but also Denise Gough, Kyle Sóller, Robert Emms and David Hayman. Additionally, Genevieve O’Reilly reprises former senator Mon Mothma, and Forest Whitaker reprises Saw Gerrera from rogue one.

On the other hand, the author of the score for the series is called Nicholas Britell and, late summer 2022we can listen to it in the twelve episodes that make up the first season. The second is expected to start shooting in the last months of the year and, despite the fact that the creative plans passed at the beginning of the development of Andor at Disney+ for delivering up to five, cinematographer Adriano Goldman lowered our expectations last April to three.

The official poster of Andor confirms its release date: August 31.

“It is good to enter a story you already know the end of”, admitted Diego Luna during an interview for the program Jimmy Kimmel Live!, since 2003 on the American channel ABC, in December 2020. “Now you can take the nuances and the layers. I think it’s fun to do something that isn’t just about getting to the end. It’s about delaying that.” Until the day finally comes August 31the Star Wars Celebration 2022 leaves us the first trailer to make us long teeth.



