Watch the first trailer for ‘Avatar: The Shape of Water’

A trailer for Avatar: The Shape of Water has been released. You can see it below.

Directed by James Cameron, Avatar: The Shape of Water is the sequel to the 2009 film starring Sam Worthington and Sigourney Weaver. Set more than a decade after the events of the original, it follows Jake Sully (Worthington), his partner Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and his children on a new adventure on Pandora.

A synopsis reads: “Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Shape of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the troubles that haunt them, what they do to keep themselves safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure.”

Other confirmed cast members reprising their roles include Stephen Lang (Colonel Miles Quaritch), Giovanni Ribisi (Parker Selfridge), Joel David Moore (Dr. Norm Spellman), Dileep Rao (Dr. Max Patel), CCH Pounder (Mo’at ) and Matt Gerald (Corporal Lyle Wainfleet). Sigourney Weaver will also return but as a different character.

New cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones.

This is the first of four planned sequels to the original Avatar, with the next three set to be released in 2024, 2026, and 2028 respectively.

The trailer for Avatar: The Shape of Water originally premiered ahead of screenings of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which premiered on May 5.

Speaking earlier this year to the journalist Kevin McCarthySaldana said tears came to her eyes after watching 20 minutes of the sequel. “I can get choked up just talking about it because I only got to watch 20 minutes of the second installment right before the year ended last year,” Saldana said. “And I was speechless, I was moved to tears.”

He added, “Avatar 2 is definitely a leap from Avatar 1, so I think you have to prepare for it, but it’s going to be an adventure you won’t forget.”

Avatar: The Shape of Water will open in theaters on December 16.