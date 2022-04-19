Watch ‘The Greatest Showman’ Singer Loren Allred on ‘BGT’

ads

Those who tuned in to the 2017 movie The Greatest Showman know that the musical is packed with big Hollywood names, including Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, and Zendaya. Another standout performance from the 2017 film was Rebecca Ferguson as opera singer Jenny Lind. But what some may not realize is that Rebecca actually lip-synced her iconic song “Never Enough,” while singer Loren Allred provided the actual vocals.

Loren currently competes on Britain’s Got Talent, the UK’s version of America’s Got Talent, and her performance of “Never Enough” was enough to win her the coveted Golden Buzzer. He keeps reading to learn more about the singer and her time on the show.

Source: ITV Lorn Allred landed the coveted Golden Buzzer on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’.

On Saturday 16 April 2022, Loren Allred graced Britain’s Got Talent with her presence, although most viewers had no idea who she was when she first took the stage.

“I think some of you have heard my voice, but you don’t know my face,” Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams told judges. “I sang the song ‘Never Enough’ on The Greatest Showman.”

Loren went on to explain that she was hired to sing the reference voices for The Greatest Showman actress so they could learn the songs. “So they had me come in and sing ‘Never Enough,'” she said. “And it really was Rebecca Ferguson, who plays Jenny Lind, who said, ‘I think Loren should sing the song and I’ll lip sync.’ ‘»

Simon proceeded to ask Loren the question that was probably on the minds of many viewers: “So, you’ve sung one of the greatest songs of all time. You have now revealed that it was not the actress who sang the song in the movie.” – It was you who sang that song. So why didn’t you do that big deal after that song?

Loren responded, “I felt more comfortable singing behind the scenes. But I feel like the song was meant for me, and I’m ready to put a face on the song. So I’m here to do that.” «

We think it’s safe to say that he achieved his goal. When Loren finished with his powerful rendition of “Never Enough”, all four judges on Britain’s Got Talent stood up and gave him a standing ovation. Moments later, Amanda enthusiastically pressed the Golden Buzzer, causing a shower of golden confetti to rain down on Loren and ensuring that he advanced to the live semi-finals.

What else has ‘The Greatest Showman’ singer Loren Allred been up to?

This is not the first singing competition that Loren, 32, has participated in. In 2012, he participated in season 3 of The Voice. Adam Levine coached her, but ultimately, Loren was eliminated after the first week of the live playoffs. She tied for 13th overall.

In addition to The Greatest Showman, he is also credited for his voice in the 2021 film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen, according to IMDb. Loren released his first EP “Late Bloomer” in 2021. It features his debut single “Til I Found You”.

The Greatest Showman is streaming on Disney Plus.

