watch The Hunger Games Prequel: Official Teaser Trailer for Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents | Hunger Games, Jennifer Lawrence, Suzane Collins peeta mellark | Films

The last film in the saga of “The Hunger Games” was released more than 6 years ago and for 4 years it managed to keep the excitement of its millions of followers, who followed the story since the publication of the books.

“Mockingjay: Part 2″ ended the film franchise that followed the story of Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) and Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson) who sought to destroy the capitol and its leader Snow.

Now, to the delight of all those who followed the films, the reveal of a new trailer tells us a bit about what we will see in the film, which will be a prequel and will be titled “The hunter games: the Ballad of songbirds and snakes”.

Official posters of the 4 “Hunger Games” movies. Photo: Composition/ Lionsgate Films

YOU CAN SEE: Netflix Geeked Week 2022: “Merlina” trailer and LIVE broadcast of the event

First trailer for the prequel to “The Hunger Games”

Via Twitter, the user @somosgeeksnews revealed that the next film in the saga will be a prequel to what has already been seen and that it will hit theaters in November 2023 under the title “The Hunger Games: Ballad of Mockingbirds and Serpents”.

Although the video does not reveal much information about the plot or the characters, it does leave an epic message of invitation to all its fans around the world.

“ You are invited to return to the games. In 2023, the world will find out who is a nightingale and who is a snake ”, tells us the trailer while an incredible 3D animation montage is shown with a tree that turns gold and in which the figures of the nightingale and the snake end up appearing.

How many are the hunger games movies?

The “Hunger Games” movie saga was released between 2012 and 2015, with a total of 4 movies: