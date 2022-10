Watch the impressive ISS astronaut tribute to 2001: A Space Odyssey

During the last days of his six-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), the astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti of the European Space Agency has paid tribute to 2001: A Space Odyssey recreating one of the many memorable moments from the classic 1968 film.

In a clip shared on social media on Saturday (below), Cristoforetti is seen walking with 2001: A Space Odyssey “grab shoes” inside a part of the space station.

“2022 A Space Odyssey,” Cristoforetti wrote in a tweet that included the video. “Turns out yes, you can walk in Velcro shoes. Slowly, very very slowly.”

And as a bonus, the images start with the rare sight of a spacecraft approaching the ISS before docking. It seems likely that it was filmed from the Crew Dragon spacecraft that carried SpaceX’s Crew-5 astronauts to the orbital outpost last week. The focus is actually very slow, but the video you see here is sped up.

And here is the scene from the Space Odyssey that Cristoforetti recreated:

2001 A Space Odyssey (1968).mp4

This is not the first time that the Italian astronaut has turned to Hollywood blockbusters for inspiration to entertain her 1 million Twitter followers.

Earlier this year, he struck a pose replicating a moment from the space movie Gravity from 2013 where Dr. Stone, played by Sandra Bullock, makes her way through the ISS.

Cristoforetti clearly has an eye for detail, doing an impressive job copying both scenes.

Hey Dr. Stone! Quick question for you. How did you get your hair to stay put? #AskingForAFriend pic.twitter.com/qztSWnKSfu — Samantha Cristoforetti (@AstroSamantha) June 19, 2022

Cristoforetti and his three fellow Crew-4 astronauts will return to Earth this week.

