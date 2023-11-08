Watch the incredible first trailer for the new version of Mean Girls

Finally, the first preview has been revealed for Mean Girls, an adaptation of the 2004 film Mean Girls, based on the Broadway musical of the same name, starring Rachel McAdams, Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert. ,

The play was written by Tina Fey, the same person who was behind the screenplay for the original film, and now takes over her post for the musical adaptation; Additionally, she returns to the role of Ms. Norbury.

The trailer doesn’t show any songs that will be a part of the film, although you can see some dance sequences, particularly the iconic Jingle Bells choreography during the talent show.

The new film, which will hit theaters on January 12, 2024, will blend comedy and music in an updated version of the story as it takes place in the world of the social network.

The film promises to bring the early 2000s classic to a new generation, while also bringing out the nostalgia for the original audience as they return to theaters to see Regina George on the big screen, this time Actress and singer Renee played this role. Rap.

The cast includes Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Chloë Aulie Cravalho as Janice Ian, Jekyll Spivery as Damien Hubbard, Bebe Wood as Gretchen Weiner, Avantika Vandanpu as Gretchen Weiner and Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels. Has completed.

