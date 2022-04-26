Watch the latest trailer for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

Ten days after the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel published a new advance in which clues about the film continue to be discovered. The most obvious, in case of doubt, is the confirmation that the illuminati They will be part of the story. Before them will be Steven Strange (or one of his variants). This is not the only thing.

America Chavez, played by Xochitl Gomez and who is one of the new characters to be introduced in this movie, can be seen with the Defender Strange variant. Meanwhile, The Scarlet Witch remains in the eye of the storm as the most likely adversary of the story (although it is not ruled out that another one will emerge through production). Christine Palmerinterpreted by Rachel McAdamsis present again in the preview.

The new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness allows you to see the different variants of the character within the narrative. No short clips. But it is enough to be able to recognize several of them. To those mentioned, others are added such as Strange Zombie and the presence of Supreme Strange.

The trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It is scheduled for next May 6. This is the second production focused on the character. The film It is considered a key within Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, exploring the different realities found in it.

This film will hit theaters after the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, a production that also revealed information about the multiverse. A little before these proposals, in the series Loki (Kate Herron, 2021), Marvel and Disney began to develop this layer of the narrative.

Date of high on Disney Plus now and save thanks to the annual subscriptionwith which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies, access to the latest releasesto the catalog of Star and to the best National Geographic documentaries.

The protagonist of this story is one of the narrative axes of the entire story of Marvel movies and series that has been composed over the years. It represents the connection between the Earth and different worlds through the magical arts. If you want to know more details about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessclick here.



