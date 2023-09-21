Watch the LGBTQ film that Brad Pitt and Leo DiCaprio rejected on Star+

This is a film that broke the stigma and was an advance film for the time it was released: who rejected it?

Today cinema and series are more open to content lgbtq They also have a significantly developed market, which is why production companies in the Hollywood film industry have a lot of room for these types of projects, which are doing very well all over the world. It wasn’t always like this and it existed in the film catalog star+ Realize this.

It was released worldwide in 2005. mystery in the mountain, an adventure story about two cowboys who fall in love and live an intense romance. It was an ahead-of-its-time story directed by Ang Lee that spanned three films. oscar awards There were a total of eight Academy Award nominations. However, when the film was still a project, it was not easy at all.

Diana Ossanacreator of mystery in the mountainHe said: “Nobody wanted to do it. I was working on it, and I thought we needed a really strong cast, like a famous artist. He was not working. I asked the usual candidates: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Ryan Phillippe. “Everyone said no.”, Can you imagine if the heroes of this story were Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio? It would probably become one of the highest-grossing films in history.

Perhaps there was some fear in the industry when faced with such a revolutionary project whose summary reads: “Two cowboys, Ennis Del Mar and Jack Twist, meet while waiting in line to be hired by rancher Joe Aguirre. They both wish to get a stable job, get married, and start a family. When Aguirre sends them to tend cattle on majestic Brokeback Mountain, a sense of camaraderie develops between them that leads to an intimate relationship. At the end of the summer, they have to leave Brokeback and go their separate ways., today you can see it star+,

The film’s heroes and tragic consequences

Who starred in the film? This famous love story is finally brought to the big screen Heath Ledger ennis del mar and like Jake Gyllenhaal Like jack twist. This will mark one of the last works of Heath Ledger who later skillfully became the Joker dark Knight by Christopher Nolan before dying from a mixture of drugs to treat insomnia. received oscar awards Posthumously for his role in the sequel Batman Begins, We all remember the end of his career!

Haven’t subscribed yet? star+ To access exclusive platform content? subscribe in this link, Don’t think anymore!