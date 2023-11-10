Watch the ‘Masters of the Air’ Trailer and Release Date with Austin Butler

What you need to know: The war drama series will premiere on Apple TV+ in early 2024. This is what you need to know.

2024 is off to a strong start in terms of streaming series, and one of the upcoming series that looks to be the most attractive lord of air With Austin Butler as the hero, And it’s no surprise because this miniseries is just to give you an idea. Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks As executive producer.

Yes, we know… It’s nothing new that this pair of veterans is involved in a war drama project. except for saving Private Ryan (directed by Spielberg and starring Hanks), this combo has produced two series based on World War II: band of Brothers from 2001 onwards Calmness Of 2010.

pictorial image. Photo: Apple TV+.

Now, as executive producer, he is back in the same war scenario again The title of this new installment is lord of air, So it’s worth reviewing what this show is about so you don’t miss out on it when it comes to Apple TV+ early next year.

series plot

Although lord of air is produced by Spielberg and Hanks, we should be clear and mention The series was actually created by John Shiban (who has directed and written such series as Smallville, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul And x files, with john orloff (on author band of Brothers And a strong heart with Angelina Jolie).

The pair of creators took on the task of adapting the book. Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany, author Donald L. By Miller. And then what is this new series about?

Cover of the book that inspired the series. Photo: Simon & Schuster Editorial (via Amazon)

The plot focuses primarily on Major Gale Cleven, played by Austin Butler, and his involvement in World War II with the 100th Air Refueling Wing. Popularly known as the Bloody Hundredth (or bloody hundredth).

This US air battalion is based on different continents, But its scope is mostly known in Europe., Its broad mission was to bomb Nazi Germany’s military installations and bases as well as Germany’s naval stations. So you can already imagine a little bit what we will see in this lord of air,

Image from the series. Photo: Apple TV+.

‘Masters of the Air’ trailer with Austin Butler

It seems that they have invested a lot of budget in the series because from the trailer you can feel the very cinematic style. In the trailer shared by Apple TV + we can see Gail Kleven preparing with his battalion for the siege of German soilPlanning a ‘let’s get them together and take them down’ strategy.

“We come from every corner of the country with the same objective: bring the war to hitler’s door, Another character says. And so, we are shown not only the typical war action of this kind of story, but also some moral implications, efforts to survive in missions that are considered suicidal, and much more. watch the trailer of lord of air Below with Austin Butler.

just look at that artist

It’s more obvious who the star is lord of air With Austin Butler, an actor who has gained much recognition since its appearance elvis which earned him an Oscar nomination (Here’s our interview with him).

But that’s not the only raffle in the cast. we will also see with them Barry Keoghan as Lieutenant Curtis Biddick, The cast is complemented by Callum Turner (whom you’ll remember fantastic beast), Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Nkuti Gatwa, others.

And that’s not all, eh… some of the 10 episodes of the miniseries are directed by cary joji fukunaga (author of object More directors of 2017 no time to diethe latest James Bond film with Daniel Craig), as well Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck(who directed the first film captain marvel and several episodes of the series billions,

Image from the series. Photo: Apple TV+.

‘Masters of the Air’ release date

Okay, okay… mark the date on your 2024 release calendar because really, it won’t be long before we see it. lord of air with austin butler Will arrive on Apple TV+ on January 26th, Excited or what’s going on?

