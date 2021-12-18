watch the movie trailer

One of the best known fairy tales ever is Cinderella: everyone knows its history and many have been fascinated by it since childhood.

The plot is so well known that Columbia Pictures has decided, for the new version to be released on September 3, to inevitably insert some original elements in the story for the production of this remake in key musical.

It starts with the protagonist, played by the pop star Camila Cabello (which is on-air with his new single “Don’t Go Yet”), who in the reinterpretation of the film does not go in search only of the charming prince, but pursues professional achievement in the field of fashion: the new Cinderella, in short, wants to be a stylist!

In the film there is also a great deal of space for music and so, next to the lead singer, here it is Idina Menzel take on the role of the stepmother; after the success of his “Let It Go” in “Frozen” we are sure he will make us sing in this movie too!

In the cast there will be many other familiar faces to fans of television series and cinema: from Charlotte Spencer of “Glue” a Billy Porter of “Pose ‘, from Nicholas Galitzine “Handsome Devil” (who will be the charming prince), at the former 007 Pierce Brosnan.

The film was initially scheduled to be released in cinemas, but the health emergency led to the decision to stream on Prime Video.

Photo: Frame Video