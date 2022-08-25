Watch the new extended preview of Andor, the next Star Wars series on Disney Plus

Disney Plus is ready to release a new series from the universe of starwars. This time it is about Andor, a story starring Diego Luna of which we have a new extended preview to further raise the hype for this production of the Star Wars universe that really looks sensational.

Obi-Wan Kenobi fans liked it a lot starwars, but especially to fans of the Jedi, lightsabers and the beloved character played by Ewan McGregor. However, he did not finish convincing all the enthusiasts of the George Lucas universe due to certain “discrepancies” in the plot that did not fit in with the original canon.

But anyway. If you have succeeded in something starwars after the first two trilogies is in redone, the exciting film with Diego Luna and Felicity Jones that recounts the mission with which the rebels were able to sabotage the death star.

But now, this new branch in the galactic universe will have a prequel turned into a series that It will allow us to better understand the origins of Captain Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), as well as his adventures during the formative years of the Rebellion before the events of Rouge One.

That said, Disney Plus has released a new extended preview or clip of more than a minute in length where we can see Cassian having a chat with Luthen Rael, played by Stellan Skarsgård himself, whom Marvel fans may remember for playing Doctor Erik Selvig, professor of Jane Foster and Darcy Lewis.

Possibly the clip is a fragment of the first episode as it happened with she hulk a few weeks ago. Although to be 100% sure, we will have to wait for the premiere of Andor through Disney Plus this coming September 21.

What do you think of the new preview? Andorthe next series of starwars?

