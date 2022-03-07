Watch the new trailer for Deep Water, the thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

Just days after the premiere of Deep Water, the new film starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas has revealed a new longer trailer for the psychological thriller.

After 20 years of inactivity, the veteran director of Flashdance and Fatal Attraction, adrien lynereturns to suspense after Infidelity 2002, which starred Diane Lane and Richard Gere. Now a new couple starring Ben Affleck and Anne of Armswill be involved in a strange and strange marital relationship in the adaptation of the homonymous novel by Patricia Highsmith.

“Affleck and De Armas play an attractive young married couple whose mind games take a twisted turn when people around them start turning up dead. The couple avoids divorce in a loveless marriage by allowing each to have lovers, but it gets complicated when Highsmith exposes the superficial facade of American suburban life.” says the synopsis of Deep Water.

The script is in charge of Zach Helm and Sam Levinson and the cast includes Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Finn Wittrock, Jacob Elordi, Rachel Blanchard and Michael Braun.

Check out the trailer below:

Deep Water will be released next March 18th on Hulu, a platform that is currently not available in Latin America. So we have to wait if the film will reach this region through Star +.