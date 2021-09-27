Watch the recreation of The Rock and Loki as Nappa and Cell from Dragon Ball on social networks

Dragon Ball is probably one of the most popular and acclaimed anime by young and old. Just as there are hyper-realistic drawings of iconic Saiyan warriors, this time we will see what “The Rock” would be like (Dwayne Johnsony LokiTom Hiddleston) If recreated in disguise prison cell And napa Do you think they would be like this in real life?

Before that, you will see the realistic images of Freezer, cold room And Majin Boo found on the Internet, as well as realistic drawings of Goku, Vegeta And go ham. However, photosynthesis will be responsible for simulating the live movement of Nappa and Cell in the photographs.

Boss logic He will be the artist behind the unpublished photos of Dragonball Z in real life. Also, the editor is known for turning Hollywood stars into famous anime characters.

According to the photos shared on Twitter, We see Loki transformed into Cell and La Roca transformed into Nappa, in what netizens call the perfect live representation of DB Z.

via Twitter.

In the first photo we see a professional break for Dwayne Johnson and his inseparable friend Kevin HartIn the photo, who plays Nappa and Vegeta. As additional information, they both recorded several films together: Jumanji: The Next Level or Spy and a Half is one of the most remembered tapes.