News

Watch the recreation of The Rock and Loki as Nappa and Cell from Dragon Ball on social networks

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Dragon Ball is probably one of the most popular and acclaimed anime by young and old. Just as there are hyper-realistic drawings of iconic Saiyan warriors, this time we will see what “The Rock” would be like (Dwayne Johnsony LokiTom Hiddleston) If recreated in disguise prison cell And napa Do you think they would be like this in real life?

Before that, you will see the realistic images of Freezer, cold room And Majin Boo found on the Internet, as well as realistic drawings of Goku, Vegeta And go ham. However, photosynthesis will be responsible for simulating the live movement of Nappa and Cell in the photographs.

Boss logic He will be the artist behind the unpublished photos of Dragonball Z in real life. Also, the editor is known for turning Hollywood stars into famous anime characters.

According to the photos shared on TwitterWe see Loki transformed into Cell and La Roca transformed into Nappa, in what netizens call the perfect live representation of DB Z.

Loading...
Advertisements

via Twitter.

In the first photo we see a professional break for Dwayne Johnson and his inseparable friend Kevin HartIn the photo, who plays Nappa and Vegeta. As additional information, they both recorded several films together: Jumanji: The Next Level or Spy and a Half is one of the most remembered tapes.

On the other hand, Tom Hiddleston stars in another Twitter post called Dragon Ball Z Cell. “I was looking for someone perfect for Cell, it would be Tom Hiddleston”BoosLogiz describes in the post

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

436
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
410
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
259
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
256
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
250
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
244
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
244
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
242
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
181
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum fall again, Cardano and Solana fall stronger, this Altcoin action is still going strong “Crypto Insider
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top