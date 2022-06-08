Watch the shocking preview of Mission: Impossible 7

“Mission Impossible 7” (whose official title is Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentence – Part 1) opens on July 14, 2023. Exactly 14 months to go. But Tom Cruise is still racing after the applause and ovations he won in Cannes for his return to the French coast and for the premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick”, the second part of the film released 36 years ago, and Paramount took advantage to generate adrenaline with the advance of the new film.

Races on the roof of a moving train, helicopters, car chases, sandstorms, submarines, boats, emblematic locations from around the world, explosions, motorcycles, gunshots and of course, the legendary theme song by Lalo Schifrin. Pure action. Pure adrenaline. Shocking images that do nothing but take Tom Cruise even higher.

The new rival of the IMF agents is played by Esai Morales, although little is known about the plans that this character wants to carry out. Kittridge advises Ethan Hunt to retire from espionage while an action sequence on a train takes us back to the early days of that 1996 film where Ethan Hunt starred in a very similar scene at the film’s climax.

Tom Cruise, smiling riskily, on a speeding train to film the scene.

The first film was released in 1996. “Mission Impossible 7: Deadly Sentence” is the first of two films that will bring this exciting saga to a close. There will be surprising returns and new faces. The protagonist did not change, of course, and, as always, he was encouraged to continue doing dangerous scenes without a double.

watch the trailer





The cast includes old acquaintances like Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby. Added to these names are actors of the stature of Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes and Indira Varma. Finally, a surprising return: Henry Czerny returns as Eugene Kittridge, the former head of the IMF who hasn’t appeared since the first film in the franchise.



