Watch the Superbowl and win bitcoins with the QR Code. The crypto world is now pop

Sixty seconds on a black background, with a slowly bouncing QR code and hypnotic jingle. Early Eighties Tetris atmosphere. Instead, we are on the night of the Super Bowl, the most watched American football game in the world that stops the United States every year and attracts big companies with its millionaire commercials. That QR code, a tool archived too soon as obsolete, leads to the Coinbase site, the Nasdaq-listed platform for the exchange of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. He spent $ 13 million for sixty seconds but the amount of access to the site, which also went haywire for a few minutes, has evidently paid off the investment. An advertising and marketing operation that impressed for its simplicity but which, thanks also to the announcement via Twitter of a $ 15 Bitcoin gift for subscriptions by February 15, 2022, also brought many crypto enthusiasts closer to the world. football.

The link between sport and cryptocurrencies, moreover, is now well established. And Super Bowl 2022, the match and event par excellence, marked the definitive entry into society of the crypto world. The commercials, and therefore the communication used as a multiplier of a universal message, have consecrated the landing to the general public of tools hitherto considered the prerogative of adventurists and geeks.

The sports report says that the Los Angeles Rams have won over the Cincinnati Bengals, the economic-financial analysis must take note of a revolution that has now been completed. Together with Coinbase, Ftx and Crypto.com also exploited the audience of 100 million spectators, giving away Bitcoin. For a rather intuitive reason, the world of sports and sports betting is already fertile ground for cryptocurrencies. “Fans are twice as likely to know about cryptocurrencies than non-sports fans, passionate ones get to three times as much,” Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, explained to the American press. he is also the sponsor of the Miami Heat arena, the NBA team from Florida. Crypto.com sponsors the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the home of the Lakers basketball champions.

Those who have chosen, among the big names in the crypto world, not to take advantage of the Super Bowl showcase explain why they did it. In a video posted on Twitter, the largest platform in the world, Binance, had its testimonial, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, speak: “On February 13, you will hear some big names inviting you to enter the crypto world. But they don’t know you. and the state of your finances. Only you can know. Trust yourself… and do your research yourself. ” of a washing machine. If greater financial education is needed to invest in conventional tools, it is clear that even the crypto world must be approached with awareness of the opportunities and risks. And for this reason the ‘crypto ball’ as the Super Bowl of Sunday, becomes a significant event for the international financial community as well. From today, the perception of cryptocurrencies as a risky instrument may have been definitively swallowed up by the laws of mass consumption. And, as often happens, it is the authorities and the legislator who have to pursue a technological and financial transformation that has moved at a much faster speed than the rules.

The issue, however, also arises in Europe and Italy. The companies of the crypto world are increasingly present on the shirts of football teams and in stadiums with sponsorships and advertising aimed at fans. By restricting the field of observation to our Serie A, Milan (BitMex), Inter (Socios.com) and Rome (DigitalBits) have signed sponsorship agreements with companies active in the cryptocurrency sector. It is happening more and more often because different interests are paid off. Football, hit by the pandemic and already in crisis for some time due to the cheerful management of its finances, needs liquidity. The companies of the crypto world have an excess of it and are particularly interested in an audience that is already accustomed, especially for betting, to investing online. Hence, the increasingly frequent collaborations.

Watching the hypnotic Coinbase commercial broadcast at the Super Bowl, or cheering for a Roma goal signed by a brand that manages digital objects on the blockchain platform, the crypto world is getting closer to the real world. A contact that is worth a lot and that justifies millionaire investments. But it must also be handled with care.