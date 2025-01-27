Watch the terrifying new trailer for ‘Alien: Earth’

What To Know Though brief at just 40 seconds, this promotional teaser sets a haunting tone as it showcases a facehugger sprinting through the corridors of a mysterious spacecraft en route to Earth.

The series ‘Alien: Earth’ is set to launch on streaming platforms in 2025, promising to be one of the most anticipated releases. This time, the franchise revisits the past with a new prequel to Ridley Scott’s legendary original film.

Set in the year 2120, ‘Alien: Earth’ takes viewers two years prior to Lieutenant Ripley’s harrowing adventure aboard the Nostromo. The series aims to delve deeper into the origins of the infamous xenomorphs, offering fans a fresh yet familiar narrative.

While an exact release date for ‘Alien: Earth’ remains under wraps, preparations for its global debut are well underway. Recently, a chilling new trailer was unveiled, giving audiences a taste of what’s to come. Though brief at just 40 seconds, this promotional teaser sets a haunting tone as it showcases a facehugger sprinting through the corridors of a mysterious spacecraft en route to Earth.

The notorious facehuggers mark the initial phase of xenomorphs, known for latching onto living organisms and implanting an embryo within their host. Upon “rebirth,” they transform into the dangerous creatures iconic to the franchise since its inception in 1979. In ‘Alien: Earth,’ these menacing entities once again play a pivotal role.

‘Alien: Earth’ is helmed by Noah Hawley and produced by FX, renowned for successful series like Shogun and Fargo. The cast features notable talents including Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, and Moe Bar-El.

The storyline of ‘Alien: Earth’ promises intense thrills as outlined in its official synopsis: “When a mysterious spaceship crash-lands on Earth, a young woman alongside a diverse group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that pits them against Earth’s greatest threat.”

As rescue team members search for survivors amidst wreckage and chaos, they encounter predatory life forms more terrifying than imagined. With this newfound danger looming large, the rescue team must fight for survival in what could alter Earth’s fate forever.”