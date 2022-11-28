Watch the trailer for Babylon with Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Mexican actor Diego Calva

The industry of cinema is preparing for a new mega premiere that will be a total tribute to Hollywood itself. It’s about the movie Babylonby director Damien Chazelle and with the performance of great figures of American cinema such as Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire and more, and that Today is premiering a new trailer.

Apparently we will start 2023 with a film that already promises a lot, at least for fans of millionaire mega-productions and the most classic Holywood cinema. His name, as some will already know, is Babylon, and it is the new project of Damien Chazelle, the acclaimed director of La La Land Y whiplash which is being produced by Paramount and which will dive into the golden age of Hollywood cinema with a kind of tribute full of stars from the industry at that time.

The feature film will feature Brad Pitt as John Gilbert, a great star of the silent film era, and Margot Robbie as the icon of the twenties, Clara Bow. The stellar cast of Babylon it also includes Spike Jonze, Jean Smart, Flea, Samara Weaving, Olivia Wilde, Max Minghella, Tobey Maguire as Charles Chaplin and will also feature Mexican actor Diego Calva as Manny Torres.

According to Variety, Babylon by Damien Chazelle is a period piece set in the late 1920s during the film industry’s transition from silent movies to talkies. Based on the first images of glamorous and exorbitant parties against the backdrop of an ever-changing entertainment business, the film seems like a mix between The Great Gatsby by Baz Luhrmann and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino. Loud music, unbridled performances, dazzling costumes and makeup on another level will characterize the feature film.

It is worth pointing out that the film will hit theaters on January 19.

What did you think of the trailer for Babylon?

