Watch the trailer for ‘The Girl From Plainville’, Elle Fanning’s new series about a true crime

United States.- Hulu has released the official trailer for the upcoming series based on true events The Girl From Plainville, focused on the role of Michelle Carter in her boyfriend’s suicide Conrad Roy. Starring Elle Fanning, the drama will make its debut on March 29 with the first three episodes.

Related news

The trailer of Girl From Plainville, which you can see below, features a young woman following the aftermath of her boyfriend’s death. However, investigators discovered that this was no ordinary suicide case when they discovered the couple’s text exchanges. It soon became clear that Carter was encouraging Roy to commit suicide, just before his death.

Based on the article in Jesse BarronEsquire of the same name, The Girl From Plainville is written and produced by Liz Hannah (The Dropout, Mindhunter) Y Patrick Macmanus (Dr. Death)who act as showrunners. Beside Fanning they find each other Chloë Sevigny, Colton Ryan, Cara Buono, Kai Lennox Y Norbert Leo Butz.

Inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s unprecedented “texting suicide” case, the limited series explores Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events leading up to his death and, later, his conviction for involuntary manslaughter, reads the synopsis

The limited series is produced by Fanning and brittany kahan from echo lake, with Universal Content Productions like your studio. Barron and Erin LeeCarr, documentary director of HBO exploring the case I Love You, Now Die, are set as consulting producers for the series.