Watch the trailer for ‘The Peripheral’, Chloë Grace Moretz’s new science fiction series

United States.- Prime Video recently unveiled the official trailer for its upcoming sci-fi thriller series The Peripheral on the comic-con of New York. The show stars Chloë Grace Moretz as a young andin 2032 who travels to 2099 entering virtual simulations or ‘Sims’ to get quick money to help pay your medical bills dying mother.

The Peripheral is created by Scott Smith and is based on the 2014 best-selling novel of the same name by William Gibson. The first episode of the series will premiere on Prime Video later this month, with a new weekly episode running through December. In addition to Moretz, The Peripheral stars Jack Reynor, Gary Carr, Eli Goree, JJ Feild, T’Nia Miller, Charlotte Riley, Alex Hernandez, Adelind Horan, Amber Rose Revah Y Austin Rising.

The trailer of The Peripheral showcases a polished sci-fi story that critiques society’s growing obsession with technology. The trailer starts with Flynn Fisher (Moretz) deciding to enter a “Sim” in which his brother was asked Burton (Reynor) to do a beta test.

In the virtual “Sim”, Flynn experiences a futuristic version of London in the year 2099 through an avatar. However, things take a dark turn when the danger in the “Sim” begins to mix with Flynne’s present. The mind-blowing trailer is a lot to take in, feeling like a mix of Ready Player One Y The Matrixand shows that the series will mix themes of time travel with an exploration of the dangers of technology.

Credit: Prime Video

The creators of westworld, Lisa Joy Y Jonathan Nolan are the executive producers of The Peripheral beside Vincenzo Natali, Athena Wickham, Steven Hoban Y Greg Plageman. Natali directed the first episode of the series. Showrunner Smith wrote several episodes of the series, along with plageman Y Jamie Chan. Louis Herthum, Chris Coy, Alexandra Billings, Melinda Page Hamilton Y katie leung They complete the recurring cast of the series. The Peripheral It will be available to audiences in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. The Peripheral will premiere on Prime Video on October 21. Take a look at the official trailer below:

Here is the official synopsis for The Peripheral.

Flynne Fisher (Chloe Grace Moretz), her Marine veteran brother Burton (Jack Reynor), and their dying mother live in a small town in the Blue Ridge Mountains in 2032. As their mother’s health deteriorates and the medical bills pile up, Flynne and Burton earn extra money by playing simulations (“Sims”). The two brothers share the Burton avatar, “competing” for high-paying customers to beat the game’s challenging levels. When Burton is offered the opportunity to beta test a new Sim, it is Flynne who ends up playing the game, pretending to be her brother. The Sim takes place in London and tasks Flynne with breaking into a corporation known as the Research Institute, in order to steal a valuable secret. When the task goes wrong, Flynne begins to realize that the Sim is more real than she could have imagined. The London she is exploring exists in the future… the year 2099. And what Flynne has discovered at the Research Institute has put her and her family in grave danger. There are people from the future who want to use Flynne for the information she has stolen… and there are others who want Flynne dead. Flynne meets Wilf (Gary Carr) in Future London, a man who may be the key to unlocking the mystery at hand. But first, in their present, Flynne and Burton, along with their former elite military unit, must band together to save themselves from the forces trying to kill them, forces sent from the future to reclaim the vital secret Flynne stole.

Source: Pure Show