watch the video of the new single “999”

After the release of the EP “Revelación”, Selena Gomez she returned to singing in Spanish in the new song “999”, created together with the Colombian artist Camilo.

The unpublished is available from Friday 27 August, accompanied by a video Official directed by Sophie Muller in which Sel is seen showing off gods multicolor hair, from purple to blue passing through yellow.

“Camilo is a fantastic songwriter and singer – said Selena about this collaboration – which has the courage to pay their own feelings in everything he creates and this thing has united us a lot right from the start. I couldn’t be happier working with him! “.

“Working with Selena Gomez is a great honor – Camilo echoes – From the beginning the song was written with her voice in mind and it wouldn’t exist without her. I created it dreaming of this collaboration. I’m this way happy of this opportunity and for all that it represents for me and my career. It is a very precious piece, made with the collaboration of an artist that I respect and have followed for so long. I still can’t believe it, just think that two or three years ago when I was asked in an interview with who I would like to collaborate with, I replied without thinking ‘Selena Gomez’… and now all this is reality! “.

Camilo recently collaborated with another international pop star: Shawn Mendes! The two made the remix of “Kesi”.

To listen to it, all you have to do is click play below.

ph: press office