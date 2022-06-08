Watch This Regular Guy Try Out Halle Berry’s Intense 7-Move Workout

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin – Getty Images

Greg Presto looked to Halle Berry’s “Fitness Friday” Instagram posts for inspirationwhere she found one of the most physically challenging workout routines that trainer Peter Lee Thomas developed for the actress.

7 Halle Berry Squat Exercises

The first movement is the hindu squatwith 30 repetitions. “Hindu squats have been done for centuries,” says Presto. “This heels-up squat variation allows you to go nice and deep.” While this variation of the squat traditionally involves extending and swinging the arms, Presto films himself doing a manual version due to a balance issue.

The second exercise is the dumbbell jump squatagain performed in 30 repetitions. “I’ve been doing a lot of squats in my recent training, so I felt pretty confident I could get through Halle’s heavy squat work,” she says.

The following are 12 repetitions of the archer squateither. “I knew these were going to give my hamstrings a real hit,” he says. “These were tough… I’m not a very flexible person.”

The fourth move is the high knee run and punch, performed with dumbbells for 4th punches (2nd from each side). Presto lowers the weight in this round to minimize stress on his shoulders. “I had done the jump squats holding 25-pound dumbbells, for these I only used 7.5 pounds in each hand,” he says.

The exercise number five is touching the toes with the leg straight, done for 15 repetitionsand Presto struggles to complete them with proper form: his knees are slightly bent at all times.

The next there are 30 hindu push-ups. “In this exercise, your head and hips snap as you push up,” she says. “I’ve been doing this for years, but I never feel like I’m doing it right.”

Finally, Presto finishes with 30 reps of straight-legged squats, completing the workout in 12 minutes and 11 seconds. “Those push-ups and archer squats were really the hardest part for me,” he says.