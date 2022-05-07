Watch Viggo Mortensen and Kristen Stewart in the trailer for ‘Future Crimes’

Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart and Léa Seydoux star in David Cronenberg’s new body horror film Future Crimes.

The film marks Cronenberg’s first sci-fi horror project since his 1999 film eXistenZ, and will premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Crimes of the Future will compete for the Palme d’Or in this year’s Official Selection at Cannes.

See the new trailer here:

The official synopsis for Future Crimes reads: “As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations.

“With his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), celebrated performance artist, publicly displays the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances.

Timlin (Kristen Stewart), a researcher for the National Organ Registry, obsessively follows his movements, which is when a mysterious group is revealed… Their mission: use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution “.

For her part, Avril Lavigne recently said she wants Kristen Stewart to play her in a biopic.

During the red carpet at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, the singer was asked who she would want to play her in a movie about her life. After a pause, Lavigne said, “As Kristen Stewart it would be great to play me in a movie. She’s great.”

Stewart was recently nominated for an Oscar for her role as Princess Diana in Spencer.

Future Crimes will be released in the United States on June 3. A UK release date has yet to be confirmed.