watch, watch streaming online

Who will host the 2021 CMA Awards?

Two-time winner of CMA Entertainment and Country Star Luca Brian Will host the 55th edition of the CMA Awards.

When is the 2021 CMA awards ceremony?

The 55th edition of the CMA Awards will air Wednesday (November 10) at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

If you have a cable (or a reel for a digital TV antenna like this one from Amazon), you can watch the CMA Awards on TV through your local ABC affiliate.

How to watch the CMA Awards online

For those without cable, ABC can be streamed online at ABC.com. Sign up for free trials from fuboTV or SlingTV will also give you access to ABC, as both services include ABC, so you can watch the CMA Awards live on TV or stream the CMA Awards from your laptop, tablet or phone.

ABC is also available to watch using Hulu + Live TV with Hulu. subscription. Don’t want to sign up for Hulu? The streaming service is currently offering a free 30-day trial file that you can use to watch the 2021 CMA Awards Free Online.

Who will attend the 2021 CMA Awards ceremony?

Jason Eldin and Carrie Underwood, Jimmy Allen, Gabe Barrett, Dirks Bentley feat. BRELAND and HARDY, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton feat. Britney Spencer, Madeline Edwards, Jennifer Hudson, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Carly Pierce, Ashley McBride, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban, Chris Young, Ken Brown and Zach Brown Band will perform at the 2021 CMA Awards.

Presenters include Trace Adkins, Ingrid Anders, Kelsey Ballerini, Diana Carter, Lauren Daigle, Russell Dickerson, Faith Fennedy, Florida Georgia Line, Freddy Freeman, Amy Grant, Dolly Hill, Alan Jackson, Elle King, Lady A, Zachary Levi, Scotty McCreary, Hayley Orantia, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Darius Rucker, Susan Sarandon, Saicon Singbloh, Kurt Warner, Lenny Wilson and Trisha Yearwood.