Watches for Women That Will Set Trends in 2023

From Fendi to Hublot, discover the watches that’ll make you look fabulous

Through contemporary trends such as restrained luxury, it has been demonstrated that watches remain the epitome of timeless elegance. Famous personalities such as Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski have added pride to their ensembles with a classy wristwatch that elevates any outfit, be it classic or extravagant.

Unveiled on the runway for Fendi’s women’s Fall/Winter 2023 season, the newly launched Fendigrafi watch designed by Delfina Delettrez Fendi, artistic director of jewelry, emerges as the latest addition to both the category and the iconic Fendigrafi family . On occasion, the iconic Fendi symbol delicately hugs the wrist, bringing to life a high jewelry timepiece that elegantly camouflages itself as an exquisite bangle bracelet. Adding to the exceptional craftsmanship and meticulous dedication to iconic Fendi details, the letter “D” encircles the face of the watch, revealed behind the sapphire crystal.

Happy Sport 25mm

Chopard’s Happy Sport watch returns in a more adorable version than ever, featuring a 25-millimetre-diameter case that pays homage to the watch’s essence. In their non-studded variants, these models have a leather strap that wraps twice around the wrist.

tiffany hardware

Sterling silver and steel are combined with diamonds for a dazzling effect in the Tiffany hardware collection. An ingeniously hidden clasp contributes to its elegant design, while a cut sapphire crystal is reminiscent of the iconic Tiffany Diamond’s distinctive shape. Whether worn alone or paired with bracelets from the Tiffany Hardwear Series to make a dramatic statement, this accessory exudes unparalleled beauty.

big bang unique sky blue

Crafted using Hublot’s exclusive processes, which give this material its unique color and undeniable comfort, this advanced technology is hypoallergenic and adjusts to the skin’s temperature. Its lightness and exceptional resistance to both corrosion and scratches make it an ideal choice for exciting summer adventures.