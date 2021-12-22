Watches, November exports surpass (also) 2019: best result since 2014

Listen to the audio version of the article

The pace of the recovery of Swiss watch exports remains good. In November, the export of Swiss timepieces registered another advance. Considering the fact that in 2020 the sharp contraction in exports caused by the pandemic was clearly unusual, the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry (Fh) above all underlines the comparison with 2019, therefore with the pre coronavirus.

Record compared to October 2014

Thethe levels of 2019 were exceeded both in November and in the first eleven months as a whole this year and this means that the goal of an entire 2021 in positive compared to two years ago is within reach. In November, exports amounted to 2.17 billion francs (2.09 billion euros at current exchange rates), an increase of 8.6% compared to the same month of 2019 (the increase was 11.9 % compared to 2020). This is the best monthly result since October 2014.

The high range is the driving force

As regards the first eleven months of 2021, exports amounted to 20.38 billion francs (19.60 billion euros), i.e. 2.1% more than in the same period in 2019 and 33.4 % higher than in 2020. Once again it was the high range that led to Swiss watch exports. The export of Swiss timepieces priced over 3,000 francs in fact recorded a 16% increase in value in November compared to 2019. The medium-high range (price between 500 and 3,000 francs) had a slight decline , while the medium range (200-500 francs) and the basic range (under 200 francs) recorded more substantial declines compared to two years ago.

United States and China in the lead. Arab Emirates on the rise

As for the outlet markets, the United States and China remain the main drivers, both for the month of November and for the whole of the eleven months. The United Arab Emirates also achieved the positive sign for the entire January-November period. The major European markets – including Italy, which also manages to remain in the top ten, in tenth place – in the eleven months recorded strong leaps compared to last year but are not at the levels of 2019. in November, compared to the same month of 2019: United States + 21.8%, China + 34.7%, Hong Kong -4.6%, United Kingdom + 33.1%, Japan -7%, France +38 , 1%, Singapore -16.8%, United Arab Emirates + 56.5%, Germany + 4.9%, Italy -11.9%. This is instead the trend for the entire January-November period, again compared to the same period of 2019: United States + 26.4%, China + 53.5%, Hong Kong -21.2%, Japan -12.6 %. United Kingdom -3.5%, Singapore stable, Germany -6.2%, United Arab Emirates + 6.2%, France -10.8%, Italy -11.7%.

The Swiss watch industry is the largest pole in terms of turnover, representing more than half of the sector’s worldwide turnover. More than 90% of the production of the Swiss watch center is exported. The data on cross-border exports are therefore a relevant indicator for the entire sector.