Watches that became famous thanks to films

Watches and films: a frequent and indissoluble partnership.

The cinema industry, in fact, has always had an excellent relationship with the watchmaking companies which, over the years, have supplied their watches in a special edition for film actors who have entered the history of the Seventh Art.

The hero wears a prestigious timepiece on his wrist that gives it an even more charismatic aura and the prestigious watch, for its part, enters the collective imagination after being seen in cult films.

So let’s see what are the watches that have become famous thanks to the films and let’s start with the Omega Speedmaster, worn by Tom Hanks in “Apollo 13”.

In reality, the iconic watch accompanied the entire NASA space program until the landing on the moon: Michael Collins, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin had it on their wrists during the first moon landing when a failure forced them to return desperately .

And the Omega Speedmaster was fundamental for the safety of the astronauts as it allowed them to find the right return trajectory.

NASA chose this watch for its extraordinary ability to withstand cold, G-force and intense sunlight.

The Iwc Da Vinci Perpetual Calendar Edition Kurt Klaus, on the wrist of the ruthless protagonist of “Wall Street”, Gordon Gekko.

The luxurious watch is one of the most expensive of the Swiss company.

The timeless film “Casablanca” instead saw the protagonist Rick Blaine, played by Humprey Bogart, wear a charming Longines Evidenza, in the shape of a tonneau, inspired by the 1920s.

An Art Deco model that combined fine yellow gold Arabic numerals with a rose gold dial.

Another film that has marked the history of cinema is the poignant “Apocalypse Now” where Martin Sheen, in the role of Captain Willard, wears a Seiko 6105-8110 on his wrist.

Made in the 1970s for a period of seven years, the model is powered by a 6105 / B caliber with 17 jewels and 21600 vibrations / hour.

To further embellish it, the complication of the date.

2014 film, “Interstellar” turns the spotlight on the meaning of existence and on emotional relationships.

Central to the father / daughter relationship is the Hamilton Khaki Pilot Day Date watch that protagonist Matthew McConaughey gives to the little girl.

The watch from the film is the pilot version of the current model, truly elegant in its minimalist nature with a 12-hour dial and windows with date and day.

Again, let’s take a look at the movie “Dunkirk” released in 2017 where the protagonist Tom Hardy, who plays a British Royal Air Force pilot during World War II, wears an authentic Omega CK2129 watch.

An apt move since, during the Second World War, Omega delivered to pilots, soldiers and sailors over one hundred thousand watches, very useful as they allowed to mark, thanks to the rotating bezel, the time of specific intervals.

Finally, in the last chapter of the “Man in Black” trilogy, Will Smith wears a Hamilton Ventura watch, with black leather strap and black chronograph, perfect with the “total black” outfit.