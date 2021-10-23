Watches, the wrists of the most influential in the world • Prima Pagina Online

The watches have always indicated the personality of the wearer. An accessory loved by men and women. Each of them has their favorite, from the chronograph to the smartwatch. Even the most influential people in the world carefully take care of what type of watch to wear for a given situation.

During interviews or conferences, watches are always on the wrists of those who make decisions or share important information. Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, often wears a Gmt Big Date by Ulysse Nardin. A type of watch currently out of production but which can still be purchased on the second-hand market for around 5 thousand euros. A classic Rolex Day-Date in gold is on the wrist instead of the king of financial investments. The American Warren Buffet has always relied on a must of a high-level executive. His is a version of the 1950s, the first automatic wrist chronometer. The cost of the modern version is around 35 thousand euros.

Always remaining among the richest in America, a Breitling Colt is on the wrist of the CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella. A watch with a view to costing just over 3 thousand euros. Going to the other side of the world instead, Chris Hemsworth well-known Australian actor, he prefers a Audemars Piguet Royal Oak in rose gold. A luxury specimen preferred by many celebrities of the caliber of Jay-Z, LeBron James, Travis Scott And Justin Bieber.

Among the women the actress Sigourney Weaver prefers a Seiko. Lady Gaga instead, it is an ambassador for watches Tudor. For Julia Roberts a Happy sport Chopard. Katy Perry and Beyonce they choose the Apple Watch. The Australian actress Margot Robbie instead prefers one Chanel.

The clock in Europe

Among the most well-known personalities in Europe, the types of watches differ not much from those further west. Even if Switzerland plays a key role. David Backham for example wears a Pelagos Tudor, maison of which he is ambassador. The tennis player Roger Federer is wearing Rolex. Daniel Craig in the last James Bond on the wrist has a Omega worthy of an agent 007. Orlando Bloom has a passion for Rolex and IWC. The much discussed Irish Conor McGragor wears from Rolex Day-Date to a Jacob & Co. Astronomy Tourbillon Baguette $ 1 million. Brand to which it is also linked Cristiano Ronaldo wearing a $ 2 million version.

Also noteworthy is the watch on the wrist of Queen Elizabeth II, a Patek Philippe Ellipse. Staying in the British royal family, Kate Middleton prefers a Cartier. The Italian Chiara Ferragni alternates Rolex to Cartier.