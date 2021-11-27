Water bonus 2021, online applications will start from January 2022: how to do it

Expenses made in 2021 are valid

The water bonus (also known as the bathroom bonus or taps bonus) of one thousand euros for reimbursement for related expenses to replacement of taps and sanitary ware with water-saving models, made in the course of 2021, it will be available from January 2022. After nearly a year of advertising, you finally know when you can start submitting applications. Of course, as often happens in Italy, the bonus refers to the current year, but the implementing decree was published in the Official Gazette in October, as well as the updated Faq, with all the clarifications on which interventions and products (sanitary ware, taps and shower heads shower) give the right to the discount and which ones do not. Many buyers, therefore, have discovered after spending that the new installed toilet bowl or the new shower column do not have the water saving requirements required by the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In these cases there is nothing to do, the bonus cannot be requested. For those who have installed “green” sanitary ware and taps or for those who have yet to make the purchase (and still have a little more than a month), we see in the following sheets what are the rules established by MiTE, which has also made available on the portal of the ministry the model with which the merchant who does not issue an electronic invoice certifies the expenses and payment methods.

