Water bonus, from February 17th you can request a refund online

From Thursday 17 February 2022 it will be possible to request the water bonus on the platform developed by the Ministry of Ecological Transition.

This is the contribution of 1,000 euros for expenses incurred from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021, for water efficiency interventions, i.e. for the replacement of existing ceramic sanitary vessels, taps, shower heads and shower columns with new water-saving appliances.

The bonus is paid once, for a single property, issued according to the chronological order of arrival of the applications, until resources are exhausted. Therefore, it is important not to wait if you do not want to risk being excluded.

Water bonus, who can benefit from it

The bonus is available to adults residing in Italy, holders of property rights or other real rights, as well as personal rights of enjoyment already registered at the date of submission of the application, on existing buildings, parts of existing buildings or individual real estate units, they have carried out during the year 2021 interventions to replace ceramic sanitary vessels with new reduced-drain appliances and existing taps, shower heads and shower columns with new water flow-limiting appliances.

Water bonus, what are the requirements and the facilitated interventions

The request for the water bonus can be made by natural personsby submitting the application once for all interventions supported in 2021. In the presence of several interventions it is possible accumulate invoices and request the subsidy for the entire amount of the expenses incurred, with the possibility of obtaining reimbursement only and exclusively within the limit of one thousand euros. The bonus is valid for only one property for each applicant, therefore it is not possible to apply for multiple homes registered to the same owner. Here are the jobs that fall under the requirements for the water bonus:

purchase and installation of ceramic sanitary ware and related exhaust systems, with a maximum volume for the exhaust system of 6 liters;

and related exhaust systems, with a maximum volume for the exhaust system of 6 liters; supply and installation of mixers , taps and water flow management systems for the kitchen and bathroom, with a water flow rate of 6 liters per minute or less;

, for the kitchen and bathroom, with a water flow rate of 6 liters per minute or less; purchase and assembly of columns and shower heads with a maximum flow rate of 9 liters per minute.

Also included in the eligible expenses are i costs incurred for installation water-saving devices, including the cost of building and plumbing work necessary for the assembly of the water systems. The measure also makes it possible to include costs relating to the bonus in the bonus disassembly of the old devices and the disposal existing systems. On the other hand, toilet bowls made of materials other than ceramic, or that do not meet the technical criteria indicated, are not allowed.

Water bonus, which interventions are excluded

The purchase, installation and replacement of bidets, shower trays, toilet bowl covers, sinks, autoclaves, toilet seats and shower boxes are also excluded from the water bonus. However, it is still possible to take advantage of the concessions provided by the renovation bonus in the event of building renovation, with a 50% deduction for renovations and a ceiling of 96 thousand euros confirmed until 2024 by the 2022 Budget Law.

Water bonus, how to apply

To request the contribution, it is necessary to connect to the platform set up by the Mite. Requests for reimbursement, correctly completed and accompanied by the necessary documentation, will be accepted until the available financial resources are exhausted.

The identity of the beneficiaries is ascertained through SPID or Electronic Identity Card.

The insertion of data and attachments must be completed within 30 minutes. In the three hours following the successful submission of the application, it will be possible to correct the data and documents already entered. Refunds will be excluded if the request is incomplete with information and / or the required attachments.

The Ministry of Ecological Transition has also made available a call center that responds to the number 800090545 for all inquiries.

